Germany extending COVID-19 emergency rules until June 29

In Germany the Federal Government and States agreed to extend social distancing rules in Germany until June 29. The world is worried about a second peak or the second wave of this deadly virus and there is no united global response at this time.

As of June 6 a maximum of 10 people including relatives and those residing together can meet in public.

However some states including Thüringen is planning to go by their own rules depending on the virus threat after June 6, it includes rules to meet in public buildings. The prime minister of Thüringen said government rules are emergency measures only allowed if it is necessary based on infection data.

Germany announced just yesterday it will allow its citizens to travel to 31 countries for the upcoming summer holiday season.