Russia to begin relaxing domestic travel restrictions on June 1

One of Russia’s top government officials today announced, that on June 1, the country’s authorities will start cautiously easing domestic travel restrictions, that were put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safe and controlled launch of domestic tourism in the first half of summer is, of course, a priority for us. From June 1, the Russian government will start easing restrictions systemically and accurately,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a government meeting on the prospects of reopening the tourism industry.

“At the first stage, health resorts with the medical license will be opened. Along with that, the government is working on the rules of further reopening the tourist industry: hotels, resorts, beaches, cruises and so on,” the official said.

Russian government will publish recommendations prior to June 1, that will be prepared by the country’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor and the Federal Agency for Tourism, the vice-premier said.

“This will help the industry understand those rules [within which] they [companies] will carry out their activity amid the new reality and the timeframe when they can reopen,” the official said.

Meanwhile risks of another wave of the coronavirus infection in Russia are still high, the deputy prime minister said. “We know that the risks of another wave are in place. Both medics and specialists say that. These risks are still high.”

#rebuildingtravel