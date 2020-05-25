COVID-19 brought tourism in Slovenia to a halt in April

Due to Slovenian government action to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, no tourist arrivals and only about 11,000 tourist overnight stays (99% fewer than in April 2019) were recorded in Slovenia’s tourist accommodation establishments in April 2020.

In April 2020 most of the tourist overnight stays recorded within educational programs

Tourist accommodation establishments that recorded tourist overnight stays in April 2020 mostly hosted guests within the international student exchanges, who are staying in Slovenia for a longer period.

On 16 March 2020 the Government issued the Ordinance on the Provisional Prohibition on the Offering and Sale of Goods and Services to Consumers in the Republic of Slovenia. Tourist accommodation establishments could not register new tourist arrivals after this date until 18 May, when actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease were eased also for some tourist activities.

In the first quarter of 2020, 47% fewer tourist overnight stays than in the same period in 2019

From January until the end of April 2020 tourists generated just over 660,000 arrivals (52% fewer than in the same period in 2019) and just over 1.8 million overnight stays (47% fewer than in the same period in 2019).

Domestic tourists generated almost 259,000 arrivals (44% fewer than in the first quarter of 2019) and 777,000 overnight stays (39% fewer). Foreign tourist generated almost 402,000 arrivals (56% fewer than in the first quarter of 2019) and almost 1.1 million overnight stays (51% fewer).