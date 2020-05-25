Spain to end mandatory two-week quarantine for new arrivals on July 1

The government of Spain announced that the decision was made to cancel mandatory two-week quarantine for new arrivals from abroad, starting on July 1.

Currently, all citizens, residents and foreign visitors, arriving in a country from abroad. must be in quarantine for 14 days.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain, more than 235 thousand people have been infected, more than 28 thousand people have died.

In May, Spanish authorities began to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year, approximately 83.7 million tourists from other countries visited Spain. In March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of tourists plummeted 64.3% compared to the same period in 2019.

#rebuildingtravel