Having fun in Las Vegas will no longer be a sin

MGM Resort International CEO Bill Hornbuckle said: “We all know what we’ve gone through for the last 10 weeks. No one’s having fun.”

This is now to change. Hornbuckle told FOX TV: “The simple idea that I could get out, come to a resort, lay at a pool, enjoy a nice dinner, sit at a blackjack table. There’s something to be said for all of that.”

Las Vegas is set to reopen casinos following its coronavirus lockdown, but guests should not expect a return to business as usual.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak set a tentative date of June 4 to reopen casinos statewide following two weeks of continued decreases in both new cases and hospitalizations. Virginia Valentine, president, and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association applauded the governor’s decision, calling it “fantastic news” for Nevada’s gaming industry.

Casinos are required to submit plans for reopening, which will require approval at least seven days ahead of actually opening their doors. Other businesses, such as nightclubs, day clubs, buffets, and large venues will remain closed.

Guests will see signs everywhere that remind them to wash their hands, maintain social distancing, and limit gatherings to four people when possible.

The most striking difference will be a limit on games and participants: four players only at roulette, six at craps. Plastic partitions will separate dealers from players and players from each other at the Bellagio, three at each table, and slot machines will be shut down to discourage players from sitting near each other.

New state Gaming Control Board regulations require that casinos disinfect surfaces and give “increased attention” to high-touch hotel items like a TV remote controls and light switches. Dice will be disinfected between shooters, chips cleaned periodically and card decks changed frequently.

At some resort guests will be encouraged to use cellphones for touchless check-in, as room keys, and to read restaurant menus. Large resorts will hand out free masks to guests, but won’t require their use.