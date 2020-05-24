Seychelles Tourism Board: We are Corona Safe now!

After 9 weeks of battling tirelessly the deadly Covid-19 worldwide pandemic, Seychelles- the small island holiday destination in the Indian Ocean with a population of less than a hundred thousand inhabitants- is now Covid-19 Free.

The country, which reported a number of 11 cases in total, has announced the last infected patient tested negative for a continuous number of days and is now considered to be healed from the Covid-19 virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached Seychelles in March 2020 as the announcement of the first two cases of COVID-19 was made on March 14, 2020.

The number of cases on the island increased slowly during the next three weeks and reached its peak on April 6, 2020 when the 11th case was confirmed including the only two local transmitted cases following which there has been no other positive cases reported on the islands.

Behind the successful handling of the delicate situation, resulting from this pandemic is the local authority known as the Public Health Authority under the supervision of its Seychelles’ Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Jude Gedeon.

The public health team reacted promptly and effectively to establish emergency protocols with the directions of the WHO, to respond to the covid-19 crisis to treat the active cases and curb the spreading of the Covid-19 virus within its population. Provision for quarantine facilities and an immediate rapid response team was created from the time WHO had declared Covid-19 a pandemic in mid-January.

Following the detection of the last person subjected to the infection and acting in a precautionary manner to restrain the inflation of infection numbers in Seychelles, a travel ban order imposed by the authorities came into effect at midnight on Wednesday, April 8 in Seychelles, restricting movement for citizens except for essential service workers. This measure was maintained for 21 days.

On April 28, 2020, Seychelles’ President Danny Faure announced a lifting of restrictions on the movement of people on May 4, while travel restrictions will end on 1 June when the Seychelles International airport will reopen on June 1, 2020.

For the moment, Seychelles is free from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Seychellois authorities remain on high alert for any eventualities. The Public Health Authority alongside other organizations are working hard to keep citizens, expatriates, and visitors safe from the pandemic.