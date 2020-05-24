Celebrating Eid at home today? A new normal for the Muslim faith

Today is also the first Eid many Muslims celebrate at home with social distancing a way to protect each other.

The first day of Eid is usually reserved for family members to meet around a dinner table filled with mouthwatering dishes. While others like to go to parks and have Fesikh (fermented, salted, and dried fish) it is customary afterward for older folks to hand out a sum of money (namely “Eidyah”) to the growing children. The latter usually view this practice as a great business opportunity to save up and buy their favorite types of sweets. Travel has always been important to celebrate Eid, but not this year when much of the world is on lockdown and is fighting COVID-19

There are two official holidays in Islam, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. Both holidays occur on dates in the lunar Islamic calendar, which is different from the solar-based Gregorian calendar, so they are observed on different Gregorian dates every year. There are a number of other days of note and festivals, some common to all Muslims, other specific to Shia Islam as a whole or branches thereof.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated at the end of Ramadan (a month of fasting during daylight hours), and Muslims may perform acts of zakat (charity) on the occasion, which begins after the new moon is sighted for the beginning of the month of Shawal. The celebration begins with prayers on the morning of 1 Shawal, followed by breakfast, and often celebratory meals throughout the day.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, when the Hajj pilgrimage takes place, and lasts for four days. Muslims may perform an act of zakat and friendship by slaughtering a sheep and distributing the meat to family, to friends, and to the poor. Muslims are also encouraged to be especially friendly and reach out to one another during this period.

Eid marks the end of a month of fasting from dawn to sunset, as well as spiritual reflection and prayer. “Eid is a time of celebration after accomplishing one of the most important religious duties: fasting during the month of Ramadan.

In Muslim countries, Eid ul-Fitr is a national holiday. Muslims wear their best clothes, decorate their homes, and spend time celebrating with their friends and family. Some Muslims may give money to the poor so that they can also enjoy the day.

Food is a crucial part of any Eid celebration. If you’re invited to celebrate gift baskets are always a great idea—especially ones that include simple sweets or local delicacies. Some items popular to include in gift baskets are: Dates

Today is this day and a reason for everyone in the world to celebrate with all Muslims.

Happy Eid