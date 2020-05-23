Lufthansa to sell 20% ownership to the German Government

Coronavirus is forcing one of the healthiest and largest airline group and Star Alliance member to its knees.

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany is about to bail out its national carrier.

With 20% ownership in Lufthansa, the German Government wouldn’t have enough shares in Lufthansa Group to make operational decisions. However, Germany’s Lufthansa is in advanced talks to receive Euros 9 billion in taxpayers’ assistance.

The talks are continuing. A meeting of Lufthansa’s supervisory board was due to take place today but has been postponed to Monday.

Today news has emerged that it is likely the government will make further demands.

It appears the government will want Lufthansa to buy more Airbus aircraft (an Airbus plant is located in Hamburg) at a time when Lufthansa says it will be slimming its fleet when operations restart post-Covid-19.