Sarovar Hotels: New Sr VP Sales and Marketing

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has appointed Sanjay Rai as Sr. Vice President – Sales & Marketing. A seasoned professional with an experience of close to four decades, he has demonstrated success in areas of brand management, customer acquisition, sales promotions, alliances & partnerships, and stakeholder management.

At Sarovar, he will be responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of sales, marketing, and product development programs for each brand targeted towards existing and new markets.

His last stint before joining Sarovar was with The Oberoi as Executive Vice-president Global Sales, where he was responsible for leading domestic and international sales function for The Oberoi Group, including The Oberoi and Trident brands. Prior to this, he has worked with ITC Limited for over fourteen years holding different roles in Sales and Marketing, with The Oberoi Group for nineteen years in two stints, and in Max HealthCare for close to six years as executive director – marketing and customer management.

An animal lover and cricket aficionado, Sanjay enjoys music and public speaking. He is an acknowledged “public speaker” on his passion themes “The What, Why and How of Customer Service Excellence” and “Transitioning from Episodic Engagement to building Lifetime Engagement.” His services as a guest speaker are regularly sought by leading corporations across sectors.