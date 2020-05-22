Luxaviation UK CEO announces retirement

Luxaviation UK announced today that the company’s co-founder and CEO Patrick Margetson-Rushmore is to take early retirement from 31 May 2020.

Margetson-Rushmore says: “It is with great sadness that I have taken the decision to retire as CEO of Luxaviation UK. As colleagues are aware, I have some health issues and I am looking forward to spending time relaxing with my family. I would like to stress that this has been planned for some time and is not Covid-19 related.

“I will maintain my involvement with Luxaviation on a part-time consulting basis, including representing the Group at conferences – whether that be virtual or in person when the time comes. It will be a pleasure to continue supporting the company as it charts its future course.”

From 1 June, Luxaviation UK’s co-founder and Managing Director George Galanopoulos will become the company’s sole leader and CEO in addition to his role as European Head of Charter for the Luxaviation Group. He will be supported by Luxaviation UK’s highly experienced senior management team, comprising Martin Hilder, who is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer; Kimon Daniilidis, who will become Chief Customer Support and Strategy Officer; and Tony Medlock, who continues as Chief Financial Officer.

Margetson-Rushmore comments: “Luxaviation UK has come a long way since George and I co-founded the business in 1996 in a post-war hut in Stapleford Aerodrome. In 2014, we were delighted for it to become part of the Luxaviation Group and the company today is in great shape. Under the leadership of George and our talented senior team it can look forward to a bright future.”

George Galanopoulos says: “Business air charter is undoubtedly facing both challenges and opportunities with Covid-19, Brexit, and as we seek, as an industry, to reduce carbon emissions and push towards sustainability. I am confident in our ability to evolve and grow in the coming years as we have since Luxaviation UK’s inception, and am proud to be leading the company at this point in its history.

“Whilst I will miss the partnership Patrick and I have shared, the support of the many individuals and entities within Luxaviation will ensure a smooth transition as we continue our progression as part of the Group.”

Award-winning Luxaviation UK was founded as London Executive Aviation by Patrick Margetson-Rushmore, George Galanopoulos and Amanda Galanopoulos. The company grew from a two-aircraft operator serving horseracing jockeys and local businesses into an acclaimed market leader, counting FTSE 100 corporations and government bodies amongst its many customers. The business operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, ranging from the Beechcraft King Air 200 turboprop to the ultra-long-range Bombardier Global 6000 business jet.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, says: “Luxaviation UK has become an important part of the Group’s private jet business under Patrick and George. We have always valued the insight, creativity and experience Patrick has brought and thank him for his contribution, as we continue our evolution into a large-scale luxury company.”

