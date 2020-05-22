Top Mediterranean Destinations To Include In Your Bucket List

Are you preparing your travel bucket list with excitement? The Mediterranean coast has so many things to offer, so no wonder it attracts so many tourists from all over the world. They are amazed by the friendly people, crystal clear waters, history, and delicious foods. There are so many beautiful destinations, so it is hard to make a final decision. Here are the top Mediterranean destinations that you shouldn’t miss to include in your bucket list!

Malta

If you want to explore your destination completely, then Malta is a good choice. The small island has so many beautiful sights, so you won’t have to travel for long to get to each one. English is the second official language, so you won’t have to worry about communication with the locals. Valetta is the capital which offers you a nice glance in history. And let’s not forget about all those turquoise beaches, as Malta has many if you are a sea lover.

Crete

Crete is the largest Greek island, highly popular for tourists that want to experience the culture at the fullest. There are so many museums and monuments that will keep you busy and teach you a lot. But also, let’s not forget about all those white sandy beaches and blue waters. Elafonisi Beach is a famous beach that has incredible pink sand, which is a rare thing to see. The busiest season is from April to October, so go off-season if you want to explore the island without the crowds. Don’t forget to ask for yacht charter options, as you really don’t want to miss the pretties secluded beaches.

Cyprus

Cyprus belongs to two countries, so you can experience two different cultures on your trip. The most spectacular beaches and important things to see are located in the south part of the island. If you go there, don’t miss the most beautiful beach of all: Nissi Beach. You will be amazed by the crystal clear waters and fine white sand. Don’t miss snacking on meze, a typical dish served in small portions. Keep in mind that summers in Cyprus are too hot. If you can’t stand too much heat, consider visiting during late spring.

Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is a town located in Croatia that will amaze you with the Instagram-worthy sights. The old city has fortified walls, so it became famous after appearing in scenes from the Game of Thrones. You can relax and wander around the old city, and see the places that appeared in the famous series. Or, you can enjoy your time at the beach. However be ready to clash with a mass of tourists.

Amalfi coast

The Amalfi coast gathers a few charming towns on the Italian coastline. Don’t miss to visit Positano and the town Amalfi. When you are there, you might want to have a quick day trip to the famous Capri island. If you want to explore the area without the crowds, consider going there in spring. You can enjoy the picturesque views without the crowds or the summer heat.

Mallorca

If Spain is your preferred destination, don’t miss visiting Mallorca. It is a beautiful island that is highly popular among tourists. When you land in the capital, don’t miss exploring the charming streets of Palma de Mallorca. You can find historic buildings, but also very nice beaches for relaxation. The coast is occupied by famous hotels, but feel free to explore the secluded beaches away from the crowds. Mallorca is a favorite summer destination for party people, in case you want to explore the nightlife.