How Airbnb hosts and guests coping during COVID-19?

Airbnb and short-term rental property owners have felt the first-hand effects of Americans putting travel on hold due to COVID-19.

In order to gain insight into how COVID-19 has affected short-term rentals, a survey of part-time and full-time Airbnb hosts, as well as guests, was conducted recently.

Here’s what the survey found:

• 47% of hosts don’t feel safe renting to guests while 70% of guests are fearful to stay at an Airbnb right now.

• 64% of guests either have cancelled or plan to cancel an Airbnb booking since the pandemic started.

• Airbnb hosts expect a 44% decrease in revenue this summer (June-August). Hosts have dropped their daily rates as much as $90 on average.

• 45% of hosts won’t be able to sustain operating costs if the pandemic lasts another 6 months (16% have already missed or delayed a mortgage payment on one or more of their properties).

• On average, hosts have lost $4,036 since Covid-19 began to spread in the US.