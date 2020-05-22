UN and EU irrelevant? Former UNWTO chief Dr. Taleb Rifai worried

At yesterday’s rebuilding.travel webinar, Alain St.Ange, who is running to become the next president for the Republic of Seychelles had a message to the community of nations.

“Coronavirus arrived without invitation by anyone. It made politics, borders, and regions become irrelevant.

Not a country, not a zone, but the entire world is in trouble.

No matter if you ride a cruise ship or a rowing boat, we need to go through this storm together. The community of nations has to come together.

Europe and the U.S. are making sizable money available to respond to this unpredictable crisis. Europe and the U.S. must realize this is a global problem.

Here in Africa, all 54 Countries must rally together.

The African Tourism Board took a lead in creating PROJECT HOPE as a response for Africa. All of us in the world have to look at the entire picture, not at continents, countries, or villages.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, chairman of PROJECT HOPE and me as the vice-chair are looking forward to upcoming important announcements soon.”

Dr. Taleb Rifai was the secretary-general for the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and added in yesterday’s meeting.

“It appears everyone is on their own. The UN, the European Union may have become irrelevant. Countries fight for themselves and were not prepared to respond to such a crisis in tandem and together.

The time for domestic tourism has never become so relevant. Taleb added. People need to know their own country before they can invite guests and explore other countries, and we need this time to rebuild the travel and tourism industry.

rebuilding.travel is an initiative started by Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews with members of the travel and tourism industry with members in 107 countries. rebuidling.travel is based in Hawaii, USA.

#rebuildingtravel