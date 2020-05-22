Top Vegan Travel Destinations

Traveling as a vegan doesn’t have to be difficult, there are plenty of places with lots of plant-based food options. Although the current pandemic makes it unlikely for any travel plans to happen this year, it’s still possible to plan for the future and create a bucket list of ultimate vegan destinations. Keep reading to learn about some of the must-visit cities around the world.

What to Pack

Portland, Oregon

“Keep Portland Weird” is the city’s unofficial motto – but besides being authentically itself, the city holds plenty of gems for vegans. Sustainability and veganism are integrated into Portland’s culture. You’ll find vegan pizza at Virtuous Pie, and if you’re in the mood for something a little healthier, opt for Happy Day Juice for fresh salads and smoothies.

One of the best parts of Portland is the abundance of food trucks. Vegan favorites include: Supernova, Fatsquach, and Dinger’s Deli. If you’re feeling thirsty, head over to Modern Times Beer or Maxwell bar for vegan alcoholic beverages. Whatever you’re looking for, Portland has it. There are 46 fully-vegan restaurants within city limits to explore – not to mention tons of vegan options at regular restaurants, as well.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is in the top five list of most vegan restaurants per capita in the world. Prague has 53 vegan eating establishments within a five-mile radius but most of them fall within a 2-mile radius. For vegan burgers and classic Czech meals like fried cheese, check out Waipawa Letna or Pastva.

If you need to recover from a night of drinking and want a delicious brunch, Moment offers scrambled tofu, bagels, shawarma, and quesadillas.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is known for its incredibly beautiful natural scenery, incredible beaches, and lush forest greenery. If you want a more hands-on approach to your meal, you can take one of the many cooking classes offered in Bali. For example, foodie vegans can visit the Pemulan Bali Farm Cooking School where you can cook after a trip to the local market.

Visit the Kynd Café if you’d like a large variety of lively vegan options including burgers, nachos, waffles, smoothie bowls, and salads.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto has a bustling vegan scene and is often the setting for large vegan and vegetarian events like Toronto Veg Food Fest. For pizza-lovers, you can’t go wrong with Apiecalypse Now or Bloomers, for those who’d like to start their day off right with a hearty brunch.

Fresh is a popular chain of vegan restaurants you’ll find all over Toronto with healthier options like Goddess Bowls plus delicious desserts.

Glasgow, Scotland

In between exploring the amazing castles and scenery of Scotland, you might want to check out some of the best vegan places in Glasgow. For a fun atmosphere with live music, go to Stereo. This restaurant serves up delicious offerings like nachos, fries, bars, garlic bread, and brownies topped off with ice cream. This informal dining place is a great place to meet others while enjoying a lively musical set.

For Asian cuisine, you can’t go wrong with Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine. This Asian-food eatery offers diners sweet and sour chicken, salt n’ chili tofu, chow mein noodles, kung pao chicken, and friend spring rolls.

Takeaways: Plant-based dining all over the world

As a vegan, it’s very important to know where you’re going so you can plan out your meals properly. After all, you don’t want to be stuck somewhere with no food options. Luckily, now more than ever, vegan places are popping up all over the world.

If you’re looking for cities offering vegans a food paradise, use this list as your guide. Whether you want to go backpacking in the wilderness of Canada or check out the famed beaches of Bali, there are vegan options waiting for you to discover all over the world. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to plan your trip and book today!