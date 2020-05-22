America Coronavirus Restrictions: State by State Status

While most states in America have begun to ease up on the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, in this democratic country, not all states are created equal. Some are mostly open, some are partially open (or partially closed, depending on whether you’re an optimist or a pessimist), and some are still mostly closed. Here’s how the America coronavirus restrictions shake down right now.

MOSTLY OPEN

Alaska is on “phase 3” of its reopening plan. Restaurants and bars, retail, salons, churches and gyms are all reopened with mandatory capacity limits and cleaning requirements. Organized sports have resumed as well.

Arizona allowed retail businesses, cosmetologists, barbers, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, spas and pools to reopen with restrictions in May. Elective surgeries were permitted starting May 1, and organized sports were allowed to resume without spectators as of May 16. Bars and nightclubs remain closed.

Arkansas never did issue a stay-at-home order. Barbershops, salons, spas and massage therapists were permitted to reopen on May 6, and venues like theaters, casinos, arenas, stadiums and auction houses reopened on a limited basis on May 18. Restaurants offered dine-in service again starting May 11 and “freestanding” bars without restaurants can operate effective May 26. Pools can open effective May 22, with restrictions.

Florida is allowing restaurants and stores to operate at 25 percent capacity. Personal-care services reopened in most of the state on May 11, and gyms reopened on May 18. Bars and nightclubs, movie theaters, concert venues and most beaches remain closed.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) permitted gyms and salons to reopen on April 24 and restaurants, bowling alleys and movie theaters on April 27, with social distancing rules. Georgia extended the closure of bars, nightclubs and music venues until May 31.

Idaho is in its second stage of reopening out of a four-stage plan. Personal-care businesses, indoor gyms and restaurant dine-in services reopened as of May 16. Churches and retail stores reopened May 1, with social distancing requirements.

Iowa did not have a stay-at-home order. Gyms and restaurant dine-in services have reopened as well as personal care services like hair salons by appointment.

Indiana allowed retail business to reopen at limited capacity May 4. Places of worship, restaurants and bars reopened in the following days, without bar seating. Hair salons, barbershops and other personal-care businesses can reopen by appointment.

Louisiana churches, retail stores with exterior entrances, personal-care businesses, gyms, theaters and restaurants have reopened. Concert and sporting venues and bars and nightclubs are still closed.

Maine barbershops, hair salons and pet grooming reopened May 1. Rural retail stores reopened May 8, outdoor classes for gyms and fitness centers began May 11 and dining-in at rural county restaurants resumed on May 18. Bars and nightclubs, movie theaters and concert and sporting venues remain closed.

Mississippi restaurants were permitted to reopen at 50 percent capacity on May 7 and gyms, barbershops and salons could reopen with restrictions starting May 8. Bars and nightclubs, movie theaters and entertainment venues remain closed.

Missouri allowed retail stores, restaurants, barbershops, places of worship and gyms to reopen with restrictions about sanitization and social distancing on May 4. Entertainment venues are also allowed to reopen as long as seating is regulated and social distancing is maintained.

Montana began its phased reopening for businesses starting April 27, allowing retail businesses, personal-care services and places of worship to reopen with restrictions. Restaurants and bars could provide in-person services starting May 4. Schools were permitted to reopen at the discretion of local school boards beginning on May 7, and movie theaters, gyms and museums could reopen on May 15, with capacity restrictions, social distancing and sanitation requirements.

Nebraska never issued a stay-at-home order. Churches, restaurants — though not buffets — day cares and salons were allowed to reopen May 4. Organized sports practices can resume effective June 1 and games as of June 18.

North Dakota never issued a stay-at-home order. Restaurants and bars, salons, fitness centers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen with social distancing restrictions on May 1.

Oklahoma is in “phase two” of its reopening plan. Gyms, restaurants and entertainment and sporting venues have reopened under social distancing and sanitation guidelines. Bars are operating at limited capacity. Casinos reopened, organized sports were allowed to resume and events of more than 10 people were cleared starting May 15.

South Carolina restaurants reopened for limited dine-in services May 11. Salons, gyms and pools reopened May 18.

South Dakota never had a stay-at-home order. The state recommends that open retail businesses, restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms and entertainment venues follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Tennessee allowed restaurants in most counties to reopen April 27, and further lifted capacity restrictions effective May 22. “Larger, non-contact attractions” such as zoos were also allowed to reopen on or after May 22. Gyms and retail have reopened with restrictions. Several counties are following their own reopening plans.

Texas allowed restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores including malls to reopen at 25 percent capacity starting May 1.

Utah has moved the state to a “low risk” alert. Dine-in restaurants, retail, salons and gyms have reopened, with some social distancing restrictions.

West Virginia is in week 4 of its reopening plan, which includes allowing indoor dining at restaurants and reopening malls. Churches, salons and gyms have already reopened.

Wyoming never had a stay-at-home order. Gyms, salons and other personal care services were allowed to reopen May 1. Movie theaters were allowed to reopen and restaurants were allowed to resume indoor service, with restrictions, on May 15.

PARTIALLY OPEN

Alabama is under a “safer at home” order until May 22 that mandates social distancing. Restaurants are allowed to offer on-premises services if they limit capacity. Entertainment venues and gyms are closed.

California is permitting counties that have slower outbreaks to reopen ahead of others in the second stage of its reopening process. The state allowed “lower-risk workplaces with adaptations,” like bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores, to reopen earlier in May. Statewide guidance recommends gyms, restaurant dine-in services, bars and nightclubs, personal-care businesses, movie theaters and other entertainment venues remain closed.

Colorado’s personal-care providers, retail stores, real estate showings, offices, child care facilities and campgrounds are allowed to operate, with limitations. Restaurants are closed for dining in and gyms also remain closed.

Connecticut allowed restaurants with outdoor seating, retail businesses, outdoor museums, zoos and offices to reopen on May 20. Hair salons and barbershops are expected to reopen in early June. Masks are required in public as of April 17.

Hawaii is still under a stay-at-home order until May 31 but allowed nonfood agriculture, astronomical observatories, car washes, pet groomers, nonprofits, retail businesses and wholesale and warehousing to restart operations on May 7, if they met conditions. Masks are required in public as of April 16.

Kansas Retail business and restaurants reopened with social distancing conditions on May 4. Bars, nightclubs and swimming pools remain closed.

Kentucky began reopening at the end of April with non-urgent health care services, followed in May by manufacturing companies, horse racing without fans and churches and retail stores with limited capacity. Restaurants can begin dine-in services with limited capacity effective May 22, and personal-care businesses can open on May 25, with restrictions. Movie theaters, swimming pools, gyms and fitness centers can reopen effective June 1.

Maryland counties are mostly in the first stage of reopening. Some small stores and religious organizations reopened at 50 percent capacity on May 15, with social distancing and following local government instruction. The state has also reopened state parks and beaches for some activities and some elective surgeries have resumed. Gyms, restaurant dine-in services, bars and nightclubs, movie theaters, concert and sporting venues and personal-care businesses are still closed.

Massachusetts began reopening starting May 18 with places of worship and construction and manufacturing industries resuming. Effective May 25, offices, personal services and curbside retail spaces can reopen.

Minnesota allowed retail stores and malls to reopen May 18. Industrial workers were permitted to return to work on April 27, with conditions. Restaurant dine-in services, bars and nightclubs and personal-care businesses can reopen effective June 1. Gyms and other entertainment venues do not have a scheduled reopening date.

Nevada is in “phase one” of its reopening. Restaurants, retail and salons are allowed to reopen with restrictions on capacity and social distancing. Gyms, salons and entertainment venues with the exception of drive-in theaters remain closed.

New Hampshire allowed salons and retail stores to reopen with limited capacity on May 11 and restaurants to reopen without seated indoor dining starting May 18.

New Jersey is in “stage one” of its reopening, which allows for curbside retail, drive-in activities and reopening some outdoor recreation sites like parks and beaches.

New Mexico has allowed retail businesses to reopen at 25 percent capacity, and churches to resume services at 10 percent capacity. Face masks are required. Restaurants, entertainment venues, salons and gyms remain closed.

New York is reopening on a regional basis, based on benchmarks. Much of New York, not including New York City, is in “phase one” of reopening, which allows for curbside retail as well as for construction, manufacturing and agriculture industries to resume.

North Carolina is in “phase one” of its reopening but expected to enter “phase two” effective May 22. Retail businesses are currently open at 50 percent capacity, with social distancing and sanitation requirements. Some day care facilities are open. Salons, gyms and entertainment venues are closed. Under phase two, restaurants will reopen for dine-in service at 50 percent capacity.

Ohio allowed retail businesses to reopen with restrictions on May 13. Salons and outdoor dining reopened on May 15. Dine-in services were allowed to resume, and campgrounds reopen May 21, gyms May 26 and child care services May 31.

Oregon‘s counties are mostly in “phase one” of the state’s reopening plan as of May 15. Under phase one, retail businesses are open with physical distancing requirements, most outdoor recreation venues are open, salons and malls are closed and restaurants are only open for take-out service.

Pennsylvania is reopening county by county in phases. Curbside retail is available in most of the state. Restaurants and bars remain closed to in-person dining and salons and entertainment venues remain closed throughout the state.

Rhode Island is in “phase one” of reopening. Retailers and restaurants are operating but under strict restrictions. Social gatherings are limited to five people or fewer, which is stricter than federal guidelines. Masks are required in public.

Vermont is in “phase one” of its reopening. Curbside retail is allowed and some businesses have resumed operation limited to 1 to 2 people on staff. Almost all businesses are closed for in-person services. Outdoor businesses and recreation with “low or no direct physical contact” have resumed.

Virginia is in “phase one” of its reopening plan, but has “delayed” several counties including the area around D.C. from moving forward with reopening. Phase one allows retail businesses to reopen at half capacity, restaurants and fitness venues to offer outdoor services, and pet grooming to reopen to one customer at a time.

Washington state is currently in “phase one” of its reopening plan and is also issuing waivers to reopen further on a county-by-county basis. Phase one includes drive-in church services and curbside retail. Phase two, set to begin June 1, includes allowing fitness activities and reopening restaurants for indoor seating at limited capacity.

Wisconsin’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, while some counties have their own orders. Some restaurants and other businesses are reopened, with sporadic restrictions.

MOSTLY CLOSED

Delaware remains mainly shut down, with some small businesses following “interim steps” starting May 8. Specific small retailers can provide curbside pickup, jewelry stores are available for customers to visit by appointment, and hair care services can be provided “only to workers at essential businesses.” Beaches and pools will reopen with restrictions on May 22.

District of Columbia is under a stay-at-home order through June 8. Masks are required for most activities.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order set to last through the end of May. State parks and golf courses reopened during the second phase of reopening starting on May 1 and permitted nonessential businesses can conduct curbside pickup. Bars and restaurants remain closed to in-person service, and personal care services and nightclubs are still shut down. Masks are required in public places where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Michigan is mostly in stage three of the state’s six-stage plan, with only construction, manufacturing, real estate and outdoor work restarted. The stay-at-home order lasts until May 29. Businesses and restaurants in northern Michigan are permitted to reopen effective May 22 at 50 percent capacity.

