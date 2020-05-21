Montserrat: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

After two months of managing the Coronavirus disease on island, the number of active cases in Montserrat is down to zero, there are currently no suspected cases and the number of persons in quarantine has reduced to two.

In commenting about the island’s status, Premier, the Hon. Joseph E. Farrell noted: “The government and other stakeholders will work together to develop protocols for businesses, the workplace, schools and all other institutions. These will be geared towards safeguarding the population, further reducing the threat of the virus, while we continue to reopen the island for business.”

On May 7, 2020, a phased reopening of the economy began with the understanding that the Cabinet would assess each phase, guided by the information available from the Ministry of Health. As of midnight on May 22, the following amendments to the existing restrictions come into effect:

A nighttime curfew from 8pm – 5am

No weekend lockdown

No restrictions on the times persons are allowed to exercise outdoors

All retail stores will be allowed to re-open

Restaurants and cook shops will be allowed to re-open, but for take-away only

Resumption of all construction activities

Visits to Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Home are open to immediate family members only.

All businesses allowed to operate must be able to show that they can adhere to the social distancing requirements. Additionally, they must provide evidence that they have a plan for regularly disinfecting furnishings, tools and equipment that are frequently touched or handled by workers and customers, as well as providing them with hand sanitizers. Gatherings remain restricted to four persons, preferably with members of the same family or household.

The following closures remain in effect:

Air and sea borders

Schools (The Ministry of Education will provide updates to teachers, parents and students on plans to re-open and the facilitation of exams)

Hairdressers and Barbershops

Bars

Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon noted: “Our stakeholders continue to cope during what is an extremely difficult time for everyone on the island. Nonetheless, thanks to their collective responsible approach to following the restrictions and protocols, we’ve been able to see the positive results.” He continued, “I’m pleased that the Tourism Division will now be able to resume its upgrade projects of the island’s hiking trails and beach facilities and we will also be launching a series of training initiatives for our tourism partners via video conferencing.”

#rebuildingtravel