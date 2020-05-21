Cayman Islands: Official COVID-19 Tourism Update

Cayman Islands’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee, reports a further 494 COVID-19 tests which have been completed over the last 24 hours, all of which are negative.

Dr Lee feels that it is important to note, especially for regionally interested neighbors, that the Cayman Islands has had no new positive COVID-19 cases requiring clinical management since 27th April.

All the positive cases reported since then have been discovered through our wider screening program and these people have not presented with any symptoms.

#rebuildingtravel