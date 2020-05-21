Centara Hotels & Resorts Launches Exclusive Deal

Buy Now, Travel Later with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator has launched a special deal to gives an extra 50% for its vouchers sales for hotels and resorts in different destinations around the world.

Prepare to enjoy your dream destinations soon whether it’s the “city-center” locations or beautiful beaches and islands, Centara Hotels & Resorts will bring you to experience a range of upscale hotels and resorts. You will be able to have memorable experiences in both facilities and services of the “Centara” brand. These are the best travel deals offering to those who wish to travel the world when it is safe to travel again.

Buy a Centara cash voucher for a future escape with a value starting at THB1,000. Vouchers can be redeemed for hotel stays or spending in the hotel while staying at any Centara Hotels & Resorts’ properties in Thailand and overseas. Centara will add a further 50% value to the purchase. Half will go to the buyer, with the value of the voucher being increased by 25% to get more out of the next adventure. The other half will be made as a donation to “Help the Heroes,” a campaign aimed to support health workers and frontlines who works tirelessly during the COVID-19 crisis. The voucher is valid for purchase on its website from now until October 31, 2021.

Each Centara hotels or resorts will features at least one premium restaurant, each has a spa and fitness center. The hotel designs and style vary ranging from family-friendly beachfront resort to romantic beachside hideaway, adult-focused resort, residential setting, long-term comfort in residences and suites, villa luxury, and barefoot paradise in a secluded setting.

There are 76 properties of Centara Hotels & Resorts that span across all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

At present, Centara Hotels & Resorts also has implemented the safety measures in the hotels that remain open with secure protective measures and hygiene cleaning which incorporates guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) for safety trips of all guests.

For more information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/help-the-heroes

