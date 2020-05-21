SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Set to Launch Astronauts on May 27

American astronauts are once again going to be launched on an American rocket from American soil and are headed to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. A manned aircraft has not been launched since 2011, and this will mark a new era of human spaceflight. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley have been training in and will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft from Port Canaveral, Florida. The duration of the mission has not yet been determined.

Lift off is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 27. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon will lift off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center north of the Port for an extended stay at the space station for the Demo-2 mission.

Port Canaveral today released its plan for public access to the Port for viewing the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in alignment with federal and state guidance to minimize the potential for virus spread, access to popular launch viewing points at Port Canaveral will be limited, and traffic in and around the Port will be controlled.

“We recognize this launch will be a seminal moment in Brevard County’s long history of involvement with space flight and one that has generated tremendous public interest,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We collaborated with Space Florida, participated in the County’s planning process, and worked in partnership with state and local agencies to address some of the public’s demand while maintaining our continued focus on public health and safety.”

The Port’s plan was jointly developed by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Canaveral Fire Rescue and Canaveral Port Authority Public Safety in collaboration with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center and Florida Department of Transportation to minimize traffic congestion, ensure public safety, and promote a safe environment for Port employees, contractors, tenants and the community.

Port Canaveral highly recommends potential launch watchers consider the limitations for public parking at Port Canaveral on launch day and to plan accordingly.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is planning to control traffic flow on SR 528 and SR A1A, particularly at exits for George King Boulevard on Port Canaveral. SR 401 will be open but limited to commercial and official traffic heading to the Port’s northside operations and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Electronic signs on the state’s highways and on Port Canaveral roadways and intersections will advise motorists of road restrictions, as well as when parking capacity has been reached at designated parking areas. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies will monitor traffic, control key traffic intersections, and enforce parking on and around the Port.

Motorists should enter the Port at George King Boulevard from State Roads A1A or 528. After liftoff, there will be no entrance to the Port and motorists should exit on George King Boulevard for SR A1A or SR 528.

Passholders heading to Jetty Park should enter the Port via George King Boulevard, then depart after launch via North Atlantic Avenue or George King Boulevard.

Brevard County Sheriff’s office deputies will be in place to assist drivers and patrolling the Port to enforce parking and ensure that visitors are adhering to federal and state health and safety guidelines regarding COVID-19. Port visitors should comply with social distancing requirements and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.

JETTY PARK

Parking is limited to Annual Passholders;

Lot will close when 50% vehicle capacity is reached.

No walk-ins or bicyclists will be allowed to enter the park.

Vehicles departing Jetty Park will be directed onto N. Atlantic Blvd Southbound

(or George King Blvd depending on traffic conditions).

BOAT RAMPS PARKING

Freddie Patrick Boat Ramps and Rodney S. Ketcham Park Boat Ramps vehicle and trailer parking will be open and available to boaters on a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity is reached. Boat Ramps parking lots are exclusively for boater vehicles and trailers using boat ramps. Limited single-vehicle parking is available. Boaters at all times – whether parking at ramp lots or not— may access the ramps to drop their boat and tackle and seek parking elsewhere.

COVE PARKING FOR RESTAURANTS

Paved parking lot south of the Cove dining district will be open exclusively for Cove merchant patrons. Lot will close when maximum vehicle capacity is reached.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Paved parking spaces on Mullet Drive to the north of the Exploration Tower and adjacent to Cove dining district will be open. No shoulder parking will be allowed.

NO PARKING AREAS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED

Exploration Tower and parking lot closed.

All cruise terminal parking garages are closed.

No parking on George King Boulevard or any Port roadways.

No parking on unpaved lots or grassy surface areas.

NO parking allowed on State Road 401.

NO parking allowed on State Road 528 median – entire length.