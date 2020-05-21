Hotelier Summit India Goes Virtual

India’s structured networking event Hotelier Summit India (HSI-2020) is all set to launch its first virtual hospitality summit edition to take place on June 11 & 12, 2020, by NGAGE Hospitality LLP and Noesis Capital Advisors. Having organized 19 editions of these summits in 11 different countries and engaging 1500+ decisions makers from the hospitality sector which includes hotel owners, hotel operators, hotel investors, financial institutions, hotel design architects and interior designers, hotel project consultant, hotel vendors/suppliers and giving an opportunity of collaboration to 1000+ hospitality solutions providers, arranging 20,000+ face-to-face meetings and facilitating deals worth close to US$550 million since 2012. Now it’s time to go digital due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as an essential piece of today’s marketing strategy. The virtual summit experience on the Internet will bring together industry leaders to discuss the unprecedented economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and what the industry can do collectively to rebuild confidence.

With COVID-19 sweeping across the globe, many companies in the hospitality industry are facing an unprecedented threat. As the pandemic will be combatted much better united than divided, the industry needs to come together to share ideas. This virtual summit will not only set a great example of what industry leaders can do by thinking in a bold and imaginative way, but it will also give an opportunity for certain solution providers to interact with buyers through intent-based match making powered by an artificial intelligence-enabled networking app.

Noesis Capital Advisors has lined up a stellar list of speakers comprised of top executives from across the hospitality industry in India and worldwide. Topics on the agenda for virtual roundtables and virtual panel discussions will cover the economics of coronavirus, how to survive the greatest adversity of the industry’s time, essential leadership behaviors needed in this kind of crisis, the outlook to recovery, how to capitalize on the upturn when it comes, the new post-COVID reality, and much more.

State-of-the-art video conferencing technology will be used to bring virtual main-stage panel sessions to an audience that is embedded in the mobile application. The plenary debates will be complemented by more focused roundtables, drilling into the detail of specific subjects. People joining remotely will be able to ask questions and post comments in real-time using a live chat facility.

Other popular features at this virtual summit will also be replicated online, including smart face-to-face networking, which will give hotel owners a series of 30-minute one-on-one video calls with the hotel vendors/suppliers who are providing innovative products and services which are relevant to post-lockdown new-normal hotel operations. These meetings matched will be made by artificial intelligence as per the pre-briefed requirements of hotel owners on the web application. There will also be a dedicated virtual exhibit area where it will be possible to browse through vendors/suppliers booths’ profile pages and engage in a live video conversation or chat-base with a representative of the exhibitor.

All governments across the globe are battling the COVID-19 pandemic which is having a staining impact on society and the economy. The sectors that stand to suffer the most is travel and hospitality. Our world will never be the same again, and the hospitality industry needs to adapt to new normal and to restore the faith of their customers by assuring them of their safety. E-Hotelier Summit India has invited prominent Industry leaders and experts to come together to discuss the best solutions with a pragmatic approach to cope with the immediate crisis and to plan how to capitalize on the recovery when it comes.

