COVID-19 likely to witness emergence of Gen-C within tourism industry

Travel and Tourism industry is expected to create a new generation of travelers, known as ‘Gen-C’, which will not be defined by the traditional demographics such as age unlike prior groups and will need reassurance and evidence that their overseas’ experience will enhance their lives without putting their loved ones at risk, according to the industry analysts.

The impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry will be enduring. The creation of a new type of clientele seems a totally feasible and likely outcome. Tourism companies need to take this into account while formulating strategies post-COVID-19, as regular assurances will not be enough to attract customers.”

Tourism companies across the board need to have measures in place to ensure the highest standard of health and hygiene procedures. Contingency plans will also need to be clearly outlined to customers, helping to restore some confidence that their safety is of the highest priority.

Once this kind of procedure becomes the norm, customers may start to relax their need for reassurances. Until then, companies need to address safety concerns in a self-assured manner.

