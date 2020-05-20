2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations named
With the travel and tourism industries gutted by COVID-19 and travelers opting to stay close to home this summer, travel experts today released the report on 2020’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.
To identify the best spots for staying local, the report authors compared more than 180 cities across 15 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation. The data set ranged from parks per capita to the average home square footage and the idealness of summer weather.
|Best Cities for Staycations
|Worst Cities for Staycations
|1. Plano, TX
|173. San Jose, CA
|2. Boise, ID
|174. Oceanside, CA
|3. Tampa, FL
|175. Stockton, CA
|4. Charleston, SC
|176. Fremont, CA
|5. Lincoln, NE
|177. Oxnard, CA
|6. Fort Smith, AR
|178. Oakland, CA
|7. Scottsdale, AZ
|179. Providence, RI
|8. Grand Prairie, TX
|180. Warwick, RI
|9. Austin, TX
|181. Chula Vista, CA
|10. Orlando, FL
|182. Pearl City, HI
Best vs. Worst
- New York City has the most parks (per square root of population), 1.474633, which is 23.9 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.061587.
- San Francisco has the most bike rental facilities (per square root of population), 0.060037, which is 49.4 times more than in Detroit, the city with the fewest at 0.001215.
- San Francisco has the most walking routes (per square root of population), 39.164353, which is 31.7 times more than in El Paso, Texas, the city with the fewest at 1.234185.
- Fort Smith, Arkansas, has the lowest average price of pizza, $8.00, which is 1.9 times lower than in Stockton, California, the city with the highest at $15.25.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryHospitality Industry NewsPeople in Travel & TourismrebuildingResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News