IATA Board declares principles for industry re-start

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a commitment by the airline CEOs on its Board of Governors to five principles for re-connecting the world by air transport. These principles are:

Aviation will always put safety and security first: Airlines commit to work with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Implement a science-based biosecurity regime that will keep our passengers and crew safe while enabling efficient operations.

Ensure that aviation is not a meaningful source for the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

Aviation will respond flexibly as the crisis and science evolve: Airlines commit to work with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Utilize new science and technology as it becomes available, for example, reliable, scalable and efficient solutions for COVID-19 testing or immunity passports.

Develop a predictable and effective approach to managing any future border closures or mobility restrictions.

Ensure that measures are scientifically supported, economically sustainable, operationally viable, continuously reviewed, and removed/replaced when no longer necessary.

Aviation will be a key driver of the economic recovery: Airlines commit to work with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Re-establish capacity that can meet the demands of the economic recovery as quickly as possible.

Ensure that affordable air transport will be available in the post-pandemic period.

Aviation will meet its environment targets: Airlines commit to work with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Achieve our long-term goal of cutting net carbon emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2050.

Successfully implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Aviation will operate to global standards which are harmonized and mutually recognized by governments: Airlines commit to work with our partners in governments, institutions and across the industry to:

Establish the global standards necessary for an effective re-start of aviation, particularly drawing on strong partnerships with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ensure that agreed measures are effectively implemented and mutually recognized by governments.

“Re-starting air transport is important. Even as the pandemic continues, the foundations for an industry re-start are being laid through close collaboration of the air transport industry with ICAO, the WHO, individual governments and other parties. Much work, however, remains to be done. By committing to these principles, the leaders of the world’s airlines will guide the safe, responsible and sustainable re-start of our vital economic sector. Flying is our business. And it is everyone’s shared freedom,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.