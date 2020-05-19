Benchmark acquires Arizona-based hotel management company

Two legendary hotels and resorts previously managed under the Arizona-based Westroc Hotels & Resorts, the iconic Hotel Valley Ho in Old Town Scottsdale and the newest luxury golf resort in Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, have transitioned to a larger management company, BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, that operates 80 independent hotels, luxury resorts and conference centers throughout North America, the Caribbean and Japan, with landmark properties including Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s storied North Shore; Tivoli Lodge in Vail, Colorado; Willows Lodge in Washington State; The Essex Resort & Spa in Vermont; and Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort on the island of Curacao.

While Hotel Valley Ho and Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale will remain locally owned, they have transitioned from the management company of Westroc Hotels & Resorts, which BENCHMARK® has acquired, joining the company’s signature brand, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. This transition provides the properties and their associates with several new benefits, including stronger financial planning tools, more employment and transfer opportunities, added sales and marketing communications, reporting capabilities, and more channels of commerce.

Alex Cabañas, chief executive officer of Benchmark, stated, “Benchmark is very excited to return to this market, expanding our portfolio of experiential and unique destinations. The Westroc team has created two exceptional resorts that fit perfectly into Benchmark, and the teams we’ve connected with already are a welcome addition to the Benchmark family.”

The partners of Westroc Hospitality, including Scott Lyon, William Nassikas and Pete Corpstein, will be turning their focus and efforts to future development opportunities in the hospitality field. Scott Lyon, a resident of Paradise Valley, will continue on as an investor with BENCHMARK®, and notes, “I see this as an opportunity to provide Hotel Valley Ho and Mountain Shadows Resort with a broader scope of experience and knowledge, giving our amazing team members more options, enhanced benefits, and a way to continue the strong trajectory of growth in the marketplace.” The Lyon family will continue to own Hotel Valley Ho and co-own Mountain Shadows Resort with Dallas-based Woodbine Development Corporation. The guest experience at both of these properties will remain unchanged with this new partnership.

