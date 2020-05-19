Targeting US male audience may be wise decision for US tourism boards

Men generally have much more trust in foreign products than women, according to latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) Consumer Survey – particularly so in Europe (+19%), China (+18%), Asia (+21%), Africa (+19%) and Central & South America (+22%). This suggests that men may be more open to marketing and advertising campaigns from a broader range of countries.

According to travel & tourism analysts, this is the good news for US travel industry – the US has more trust in US and locally sourced products. This is brilliant news for domestic tourism within the US and means Americans will be receptive to local tourism campaigns. Many Americans may find themselves with less disposable income due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. If US tourism operators target these customers, there is every chance there will be a boom in domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

China and Africa may benefit from trying to attract a more male-based clientele as trust in foreign products from the female market is low. This could be particularly important in the aftermath of COVID-19, where targeting the correct market will be more important than ever due to the unprecedented decline in tourism numbers.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, China scores the lowest in trust from US citizens. The US and China have experienced increasingly heightened political tensions in recent years, as well as intense criticism from the White House aimed at China. The COVID-19 outbreak originating in China will only compound this opinion. Chinese tourism operators may now find themselves in an uphill battle to attract US tourists.

