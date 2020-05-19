How and where will Indians travel after COVID-19?

An Indian survey by a tour operator reflects key consumer behaviors and travel trends. An Indian survey included: 2500 consumers across India’s metros and Tier 1 & 2 cities (including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jamnagar, Surat, Vizag, Indore, Jaipur, etc.), covering 4 age groups: below 30 years, 31-44 years, 45-59 years and 60 years and above; 76% being in the 28-55 age segment.

Travel is set to rebound – Indians will continue to Travel: 14% of respondents indicated that they are likely to travel in 2020 once restrictions are lifted. While 45% respondents plan to defer their holiday to 2021, 41% are undecided. The festive seasons were preferred in 2020: either November (29%) or December (50%).

Key Travel Drivers: 72% respondents preferred reputed brands across their journey – including tour operators, hotel chains, etc. Health & Safety ranks as the primary concern for 75% of respondents; with 35% willing to increase their spends to ensure the same.

Domestic Tourism is set to take center stage: A domestic holiday was the first choice of 64% of respondents. Destinations selected were Ladakh (20%), Goa (17%), North East (15%), Kerala (11%); Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir followed closely; Bhutan (17%) in the Indian sub-continent. Destinations at a driveable distance were also preferred, including Coorg, Ooty, Mussoorie, Shimla, Amritsar, Munnar, etc.

36% respondents showed preference for an international holiday. Short-haul destinations (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi) saw strong interest (41%). Long-haul destinations that traditionally witness demand in Q4 also featured, like Australia & New Zealand (20%); USA (16%). What is noteworthy is the significant demand for Europe at 38%; favored destinations included Switzerland, France, Germany, UK, Czech Republic.

Size of Group: Respondents displayed a noticeable preference towards traveling in smaller groups- primarily due to health/hygiene. 63% of respondents were inclined to travel solo, with their immediate/extended family or friends/colleagues; 25% of respondents preferred to travel in small groups of below 20 co-travelers and 12% opted for a group size of approximately 35+.

Holiday Duration: 86% of respondents chose a holiday duration between 4-11 days (51% preferring 4-7 days, 35% preferring 8-11 days); 14% opted for a holiday of over 12 days.

A shift in Holiday Spending Patterns – Value-centric/Pocket-Friendly Holidays: 67% of respondents stated that they would spend less than Rs. 1 lakh per person on their next holiday, while 11% said that they would spend up to Rs. 2 lakhs per person.

Booking Channels: Consumers continued to express interest in a personal touch/reassurance to their travel booking experience- with 58% opting to purchase holidays through retail outlets or home service (38% retail and 20% home visits). This was followed by 40% opting for online channels (Website/App) and 12% stating preference for video chat.