New Sayaji Hotels Sales VP

Sayaji Hotels Ltd. has named a new Vice President of Sales. Named is Dinesh Dahiya as the Sayaji Hotels Sales VP taking over sales for the hotel company.

Prior to this new appointment, Dahiya worked with reputed brands such as The Fern Hotels and Resorts as Director of Sales & Marketing, Mumbai, Al Nahda Resort & Spa and The Jungle Restaurant, Sultanate of Oman, TUI Travel PLC, Accor Hotels, The Park Hotel, and many more.

Dahiya is a compassionate and focused leader with thorough knowledge of the Indian market and the ability to motivate teams to drive for results. He is an accomplished, multi-award-winning sales and marketing leader with 20+ years of work experience across verticals in hospitality and the travel industry.

Dahiya is recognized by the industry as an entrepreneurial leader with dynamic, driven, and forward-thinking ideas and proven accomplishments in exceeding previously unsurpassed revenues.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee, Dahiya is enriched with extensive knowledge and understanding of corporate, travel trade, events and MICE segments and is committed to delivering a healthy result-oriented approach.

