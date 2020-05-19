German foreign travel warning may end, but no holidays as usual yet

Germany’s Foreign Minster said today that the government is considering replacing current stern foreign travel warning with milder travel ‘guidelines’. Currently, the travel warning for all tourist trips abroad is in place in Germany until June 15.

“June 15 is not the starting date for taking holidays – June 15 is the date when we need to make a decision on whether we will lift the global travel warning, and we’re working on replacing this travel warning with travel guidelines,” Minister Heiko Maas said in Berlin on Monday.

However, the minister warned there would be no quick return to holidays as usual.

Maas wants summer holidays to be possible, but stressed that this needed to be done in a responsible way. It was too early to say which countries Germans are most likely to be able to take holidays in, the Minister said.

He warned that if there were a second wave of COVID-19 infections, new restrictions would need to be introduced.

