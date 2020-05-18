Willy Wonka-inspired “Spa Candy” Kids Spa Experience by Centara Hotels & Resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is raising the bar for original family experiences by announcing the launch of a dedicated kids spa inspired by the legendary tale of the adventures of young Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl.

As children will be able to tell their parents only too well, the story is of how Charlie wins a ticket to enter the fantastical Chocolate Factory built by the eccentric but brilliant chocolatier Willy Wonka. The magical world inside the factory as depicted in the book is the inspiration behind Spa Candy, another-worldly concept set to delight children who can enter a destination designed for them.

The unique experience is an elaborate playground catering specifically to children aged 15 years old and under and a space where they can enjoy candy-themed spa treatments, manicures, pedicures, get creative by mixing their own lotions and potions or even hold parties.

“Centara is renowned for creating memorable experiences for families and children. We are also recognized for our innovation and finding new ways of wowing them. Today the result is Spa Candy, a concept that is as colorful as it is creative in crafting new adventures for children, somewhere they can go and be excited. This is a new destination for the kids,” said Tara Hanrahan, Corporate Director of Spa Operations, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

On arrival at Spa Candy, children will be greeted by a team wacky in pink uniforms and wigs to take children on a fun-filled, sweet experience. Each outlet will feature the following:

Rainbow Wall which will be filled with shelves upon shelves of colorful sweets in a bright and spacious hallway with furniture resembling over-sized candies such as peppermint stools, cupcake benches, lollipop trees, and candy floss clouds

which will be filled with shelves upon shelves of colorful sweets in a bright and spacious hallway with furniture resembling over-sized candies such as peppermint stools, cupcake benches, lollipop trees, and candy floss clouds Candy Hall will accommodate up to 10 children and where they can mix their bath bombs and scrubs. This area can also be booked for private parties

will accommodate up to 10 children and where they can mix their bath bombs and scrubs. This area can also be booked for private parties Three individually themed treatment rooms featuring a Cake Room, a Chocolate Room, and a Lollipop Room

featuring a Cake Room, a Chocolate Room, and a Lollipop Room Communal manicure , pedicure and a multi-purpose area

, and a Shop where customers can buy products to extend their experience at home

At Spa Candy children can create their own blend of scrubs and masks. The spa will offer ten flavors to choose from, including Bubble Gum, Sherbet, Coca Cola, Raspberry Ripple, Cotton Candy, Toffee Apple, Watermelon, Peppermint Candy, Chilli Mango, and Grape. Kids will also be able to select ready-to-use treatments such as the Chocolate Body Wrap or simply mix everything together!

Operated by SPA Cenvaree, the first Spa Candy will open in 2021 at Centara Mirage Beach Resort in Dubai.

