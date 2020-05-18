5 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions to Visit in Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a magical country, and is considered a “land of thirteen months.” This place offers ancient history, spiritual roots, religious architects, and fabulous tales to attract visitors from across the world. If you’ve been thinking of experiencing the wild and inspiring beauty of Ethiopia in 2020, then acquire your eVisa now and explore incredible places. You can check https://www.ethiopiaevisas.com/ for more information on the electronic visa application. Read the article to find out top-rated tourist attractions in Ethiopia.

Semien Mountains (Northern Ethiopia)

The Semien Mountains are beautifully nestled in the highlands of Ethiopia. This spectacular place makes you lost for a moment with its medieval castles and remarkable churches. If you always wanted to follow the views of majestic mountains, then your visit to Northern Ethiopia is a must. This place is enriched with nature and is also considered home to cultural heritage. The highlands of Northern Ethiopia attract visitors from across the world with jagged peaks, seemingly endless vistas, and ancient religious sites. You can expect to encounter rare animals, such as Walia ibex, Gelada baboon, and Ethiopian wolf while visiting the Simien Mountains.

Blue Nile Falls

Blue Nile Falls are very close to the Bahir Dar. The natives of this place call it “tissisat falls,” translated as Smoke of Fire. Many international visitors and tourists believe that Blue or White Nile is an impressive sight to witness. During the flood season, the falls happen to stretch wider and generally drop into a valley of 150+ feet deep. Blue Nile Falls throws up a never-ending mist. You can also hope to experience awe-inspiring rainbows over this place. This is like experiencing a paradise full of the perennial rainforest, exotically colored birds, and a wide variety of monkeys.

Churches of Lalibela

It is said that Lalibela is a home to eleven sunken rock-carved churches. They were created back in the 12th and 13th centuries. They are constructed on the direction of king Lalibela. King came up with the vision of “New Jerusalem” for the Christian community. Many ancient stories are associated with these dark tunnel solid rock churches. The most famous church of Lalibela, Bete Giyorgis has the beautifully carved cross shape roof on it and is well-preserved of monolithic churches. The House of Saint George is known for its network of trenches, cross-shaped design, and ceremonial passages. All the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela hold the massive slabs of volcanic rock.

Danakil Depression

If you can stand a really hot time, then you should consider visiting Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression. This place is a part of East African Great Rift Valley and joins the boundaries of Eritrea and Djibouti. When visiting the Danakil Depression, you can expect to watch acid lakes, bright-colored sulphurous springs, and large salt pans. Since 1967, there has been an enormous volcano, Irta Ale. It wouldn’t be wrong here to mention that this volcano holds a lasting lava lake. Remember, the climate here is unforgiving. If you can tolerate an average temperature of 94F, then you must consider visiting this unearthly landscape. The best way to visit this long-stretched amazing landscape is by private helicopter. However, you can happen to meet local nomadic Afar tribes when visiting the Danakil Depression without a helicopter.

City of Gondar

Lastly, I’ve Gondar on my list. You can expect to find this fabled city on the northern side of Ethiopia. Perhaps, you have heard a lot about marvel at Gondar, the “Camelot of Africa.” This is an Ethiopian medieval home castle, which was built by Emperors and Princesses. Primarily, they led the country for over 1000 years. After you have reached Gondar, you can also check out the Royal Enclosure, which is a main attraction of the city. You should know that Timkat celebrations also take place in this city, and therefore you must not forget to witness another site called Fasiladas’ Bath.