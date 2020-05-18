5 Best Activities That You Must Do In Australia

Australia is positioned between the Pacific & Indian Oceans. You might have heard that Australia is one of the world’s largest islands. There are plenty of sights to discover and experience in Australia. Visitors from different countries can expect a traditional lifestyle, great adventures, relaxing sun-kissed beaches, a wonderful night away, amazing national parks, and many other things.

If you are looking to explore Australia in 2020, you should get your Australian VISA. In current times, you can even apply for an eTA visa (electronic travel authorization). It is the same as the standard visa given out by the embassy. When thinking about traveling to Australia for the first time, it is best that you obtain an Australian visa before arrival.

Here I’m going to list down a few best activities that you can experience in Australia:

#1: Experience the Ski Slopes

When in Australia, you must hit the ski slopes. You may believe that Australia is a home for outback, beaches, and reef, but it is also considered a home for the great mountain range. The land-based mountain range has to offer vistas and hiking trails. On the southern end of the range, you can expect amazing places to explore an Aussie ski slope. Snowboarding and skiing in Australia are the best activities to experience. Even if you’re not interested in downhill ski runs and snowboarding, there are numerous winter activities that you can do in Australia’s snowfields.

#2: Dive with Great White Sharks (Port Lincoln)

If you are into wildlife adventures, then diving with great white sharks in Port Lincoln should be on your list. It feels so good to be underwater with white sharks. It can be one of your best adventures that you can tell your family and friends about Australia. If you are wondering whether it is a safe adventure to experience, then no worries. Because you will be diving in a strengthened aluminium cage. You can also jump in the open ocean without the cage if you are looking for a more memorable scuba experience. You can expect giant but gentle whales in Ningaloo Reef.

#3: Dine under the Stars (Uluru)

It is a must that you dine under the stars at Uluru, especially when you are traveling Australia with your partner. It can be the most memorable and intimidating dining experience of your life. You can watch the distant domes of Kata Tjuta and the beautiful sunset. You should sit on the top to relish a degustation feast. You can expect to listen to Dreamtime stories by the campfire. If you want an unforgettable experience, then you should visit this place from April to October.

#4: Go for Hot Air Balloon Fun

Canberra, the capital of Australia, is a popular place to experience the hot air balloons adventure. People who visit Australia often go for hot air balloons above Australia’s capital. Canberra is best-suited for this adventure because of its calm atmospheric conditions, mesmerizing green scenery, and the view of Lake Burley Griffin. Besides, this place is a mix of interesting architects, sculptures, and monuments. You can expect multiple take-off and landing areas in Canberra. To make the most out of your trip, you can later enjoy champagne breakfast.

#5: Explore Tropical North (Queensland)

Next, you should try to explore the tropical north of Queensland. You can expect many things to explore from Cairns up to Cape Tribulation. You can go out for an adventure to snorkel or experience the incredible diving at Great Barrier Reef. You can take a walk through the Daintree Rainforest and Mossman Gorge Centre to watch the world’s oldest living rainforest. You must know that Cape Tribulation is the only place where the two world heritage-listed sites meet. Thus, it should be on your list to spot the world’s elusive cassowary.