Lufthansa resumes Dubai flights in early June

German Lufthansa announced that it will resumed flight service from Dubai to Frankfurt, starting in early June. The flight offer from the United Arab Emirates will thus resume with three weekly departures. These new connections are part of the overall restart of schedules containing at the end of June 180 destinations. The Lufthansa Group connections for the United Arab Emirates will commence (Subject to government approval) on June 7, when the Lufthansa flight LH 630 from FRA to DXB will take off from Frankfurt at 2:10 pm and arrive in Dubai at 10:35 pm (local time). Flights will continue between the destinations every second day, with the LH 631 from DXB to FRA commencing on June 9. LH 631 leaves Dubai at 1:00 am, and arrives in Frankfurt at 5:55am (local time).

The airlines in the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, SWISS, Eurowings) expand substantially their schedule in June, offering numerous leisure destinations, as well as more intercontinental connections. With more than 106 destinations in Germany and Europe and over 20 intercontinental destinations, the range of flights on offer by the end of June will expand noticeably for all travellers. By the end of June, the Lufthansa Group airlines plan to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations worldwide.

“With the June flight schedule, we are making an important contribution to the revitalisation of the aviation infrastructure. It is an essential part of the German and European economic power. People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons. That is why we will continue to expand our offer step by step in the coming months and connect Europe with each other and Europe with the world,” says Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of German Lufthansa AG.

#rebuildingtravel