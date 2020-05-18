Israel’s Dan Hotels re-opening their properties

The recent worldwide crisis inevitably caused Israeli tourism to come to a halt, but now the Dan Hotels collection, has announced a return to doing what it does best – providing guests with luxury vacations.

“We have been working hard during this period to ensure our guests return to the highest level of safety and comfort,” explained Ronen Nissenbaum, CEO of Dan Hotels. “And we have developed a detailed health protocol, covering all areas of the hotels and all meeting the strict guidelines set out by the Israel Ministry of Health.” The group’s hotels will operate under the mantra: “Stay Safe & Enjoy by Dan Hotels.”

Dan Hotels’ premier property in Tel Aviv, the Dan Tel Aviv, has remained open throughout the pandemic, but as of next week, Dan Caesarea and Dan Eilat will also begin welcoming guests. Other hotels in the collection will resume operations within the coming months after undergoing thorough disinfection and cleaning, with additional emphasis on areas where there is frequent contact. The Dan Accadia in Herzliya, the Ruth Safed and the Neptune Eilat are expected to reopen in mid-June. The iconic King David Hotel in Jerusalem, the Dan Carmel in Haifa and the Dan Panorama Eilat have a target opening date of early July, with the remainder of the group’s properties opening by mid-August.

Dan Hotels has also developed an innovative, new app (available at some properties) named “App to Dan,” which will allow guests to perform various actions during their stay without making physical contact with hotel staff.

The gyms, pools, entertainment venues, the Danyland Clubs and synagogues will be fully sanitized and prepared accordingly, and certain children’s activities will be held outdoors. Breakfasts at the Dan Hotels – an integral element of any visit to Israel – will remain as buffets, however guests will be shielded from the food by a transparent partition and hotel staff, wearing gloves and attractive masks, will fill their plates.