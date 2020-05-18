Lufthansa Group airlines extend free re-booking period

The Lufthansa Group Airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti are even more responsive to their customers when it comes to re-booking. Anyone booking a flight in the next few weeks can do so without any worries.

Passengers who wish to change their travel date can make a one-time re-booking free of charge for the same route and the same class of travel.

The or journey can also be postponed to the second half of 2021, so that nothing stands in the way of a relaxing summer holiday or attending an event on the new date next year. The new travel date must be before 31 December 2021.

This rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 30 June 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021. The re-booking must be made before the originally planned start of travel.

Previously, if a re-booking was made, the new trip had to start by 30 April 2021. This period has now been extended. Lufthansa Group Airlines is thus responding to the wish of many customers to be able to make their travel plans more flexible due to the current exceptional circumstances.

#rebuildingtravel