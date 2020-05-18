Ryanair CEO: UK response to COVID-19 is ‘idiotic’

The chief of Europe’s largest low cost airline has criticized UK government for its inept response to COVID-19 crisis.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary also called newly introduced government quarantine rules for travelers coming from abroad ‘idiotic’.

“It’s idiotic and it’s unimplementable. You don’t have enough police in the UK,” Ryanair CEO said in an interview.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that all travelers arriving in Britain will be quarantined for 14 days. The measure is expected to take effect in the end of the month.

O’Leary had previously criticized the idea of quarantine on arrival as “unenforceable.”

“I think people will largely ignore it, which is not good,” he told the media last week, adding that he believes that the measures will “disappear pretty quickly.”

In early May, Ryanair announced plans to reduce salaries and cut 3,000 jobs, representing around 15 percent of its workforce, as the airliner tries to cope with the loss of passenger traffic amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said that it will operate less than one percent of its scheduled flights to the end of June.

Earlier this month, Johnson unveiled a roadmap for easing quarantine restrictions, expressing hope that some businesses could resume work by July 1. A five-level ‘COVID Alert System’ was introduced to inform citizens about the varying degrees of restrictions in different areas.

