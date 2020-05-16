Pope Francis Aids Lebanon Youth: Sends $200,000 for Scholarships

Pope Francis arranged for an extraordinary intervention for Lebanon affected by “a serious crisis” and poverty, thinking in particular of the education of the younger generations.

The hope is that in the country of the cedars, “an alliance of solidarity can be achieved” with the hope that beyond divisions or interests “all national and international actors responsibly pursue the search for the common good.”

With an extraordinary intervention in favor of Lebanon, Pope Francis has decided to send $200,000 to the Apostolic Nunciature of Harissa to support 400 scholarships in the Middle Eastern country that has been plagued by a serious crisis generating suffering, poverty, and is likely to steal hope “above all to the younger generations, who find their present tiring and their future uncertain.”

This was announced in a press release from the Holy See Press Office on the day of prayer and fasting for humanity affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Example of coexistence and brotherhood

The Pontiff, the note continues, “with paternal concern” has continued to follow in recent months the situation of beloved Lebanon, defined by St. John Paul II as “Message Country” – the place where Benedict XVI promulgated the Post-Synodal Exhortation Ecclesia in the Middle East. It has always been an example of the coexistence and brotherhood that the Document for Human Brotherhood wanted to offer to the whole world.

Access to education

The thought of Pope Francis is, therefore, for the “sons” and “daughters” of the Lebanese people to whom, in the current context, it becomes “increasingly difficult” to ensure “access to education which, especially in small towns, has always been guaranteed by ecclesiastical institutions.” The “tangible” sign of the Pope’s closeness to the Country of the Cedars, through the Secretariat of State and the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, adds to the contribution that the Emergency Fund of the Vatican dicastery has made in recent days to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.