Prime Minister Conte: Italy will lift travel restrictions on June 3

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced today, that starting on June 3, the country will allow international and domestic travel.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic countries, has started to gradually ease constrains that were put in place to stop the spread of the virus following a steady decline in the number of new cases recently.

Factories and parks opened in early May, while shops and restaurants are set to reboot operations on Monday.

Italian authorities, however, have not ruled out re-introducing travel restrictions again in some areas – but only in the event that there is a new spike in infections.

Italy has recorded more than 223,885 COVID-19 infections, resulting in 31,610 deaths.

