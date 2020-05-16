“Restore Honolulu” order: Waikiki and other Oahu beaches re-open today

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced that starting today, Saturday, May 16, Hawaii Governor David Ige allowed beaches on Oahu to be opened for activities based on approved guidelines issued by the City and County of Honolulu.

Starting May 16, the beach closures in Governor Ige’s Seventh Supplemental Proclamation, and any subsequent proclamation, are not applicable to the City and County of Honolulu.

In addition to those activities already allowed (e.g., ocean access and exercise), starting May 16 beaches or sand bars within the City may also be utilized with the following restrictions:

a. All groups are limited to members of the same household or living unit.

b. No group can exceed ten persons.

c. All persons using the beach, who are not part of members of the same household or living unit, shall comply with Social Distancing Requirements, provided that a caregiver may accompany a dependent.

d. The beach or sand area may only be used one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset, unless the person is engaged in shore fishing or permitted outdoor exercise.

e. All other State of Hawaii or City restrictions related to COVID-19 must be followed, including, but not limited to, any applicable quarantine restrictions.

Exhibit A of the Hoʻoulu i Honolulu Order 2.0 has been amended to include certain beach activities.

#rebuildingtravel