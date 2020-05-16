Layaway & Playaway: Sandals and Beaches Resorts Sets Your Dream Vacation in Motion

People are dreaming of their next vacation away from the stay-at-home lockdown, and an all-inclusive resort takes all the worries over where to stay, what to do, and where to eat, because that is all part of the package. And with Layaway & Playaway, all you need to do when that vacation rolls around is to arrive.

Right now, Sandals and Beaches Resorts is inviting people with travel plans on their minds to lock in their next vacation with their flexible and affordable no fees and no interest payment plan. So you layaway now and playaway later.

With many of us having to watch our pennies during this current lockdown, a tropical vacation can make us go dreamy and starry-eyed, but to manage the cost could be a bit of a challenge. Not so much with the Layaway & Playaway program that Sandals and Beaches Resorts provides.

This Luxury Included® resort company announced their new Layaway & Playaway program in January which besides no fees and no interest, breaks up the cost of a vacation into 3 to 24 installments until the Sandals or Beaches vacation is paid in full.

Sandals and Beaches are committed to making the all-inclusive vacation experience as worry-free and seamless as possible and are thrilled to offer guests more payment flexibility to foster a smooth payment process.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ Layaway & Playaway program operates, as follows:

Book your Luxury Included® vacation and pay required deposit from $49 per person

Select payment installment option (3-24 months)

Automatically charge a card on file every 30 days

Pay off balance 45 days prior to travel

Enjoy paradise at one of Sandals and Beaches’ 18 resorts in the Caribbean!

To book a Luxury Included® vacation at any Sandals or Beaches Resort utilizing the new Layaway & Playaway program, please visit https://www.sandals.com/ or https://www.beaches.com/ .

