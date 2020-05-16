Tourism Vancouver announces new President & CEO

Today, Tourism Vancouver Board Chair Robyn McVicker (Vice President, Operations and Maintenance, Vancouver Airport Authority) announced the appointment of Mr. Royce Chwin as President and Chief Executive Officer of the 117-year-old destination marketing organization.

Tourism Vancouver’s Board of Directors conducted an extensive global search to fill the role at the internationally respected organization. Mr. Chwin’s impressive experience in senior roles at both federal and provincial tourism organizations combined with his keen business acumen from leading teams in the private sector made him the top choice for the job.

“Royce Chwin’s unique understanding of the tourism industry and proven track record of leading passionate and effective teams will position Tourism Vancouver to be a leader in the years ahead,” said McVicker. “As we look to the future, his deep connection with the city, expertise in the sector and most importantly – his emphasis on collaboration with stakeholders will be vital. We look forward to welcoming Royce to the team and feel extremely fortunate to have him join Tourism Vancouver. I know that Royce will play an invaluable role as we rebuild after this time of enormous impact to reposition Vancouver as a vibrant destination on the international stage.”

Mr. Chwin joins Tourism Vancouver from Travel Alberta, an award-winning provincial crown corporation responsible to market Alberta worldwide. Chwin was appointed CEO in 2014 and under his leadership, Travel Alberta was recognized for several best corporate culture awards as well as multiple global marketing awards for the “Remember to Breathe” campaign, among others.

“I’m grateful for the 10 years working alongside passionate and committed tourism professionals at Travel Alberta and, Alberta’s tourism industry. Our industry has been hard hit. Success will be dependent on a collaborative approach locally, provincially, and nationally to navigate into a new normal as soon as possible. The tourism and hospitality industry is a critical part of Vancouver’s future economic success. I’m excited to return to my hometown to join this world-class organisation and destination to help rebuild the vibrant tourism economy that Vancouver is admired for globally.”

Prior to his role at Travel Alberta, Mr. Chwin held leadership roles at Destination Canada (then called the Canadian Tourism Commission) and has extensive business experience in the private sector with marquee brands including Starbucks and Boston Pizza International.

Mr. Chwin begins his new role as President and CEO of Tourism Vancouver July 13th. A virtual townhall will be held on Wednesday, May 20th at 2:00PM PST where Ms. McVicker will introduce Mr. Chwin to members and industry.

