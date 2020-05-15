WTM Sustainability Week Webinar Program Joined by BBC Global News

World Travel Market is hosting two online seminars as part of next week’s WTM Sustainability Week webinar program, with representatives from broadcast and magazine media sharing their thoughts on how the media is reacting to the changing face of travel amid COVID-19.

Session one, The New Normal? Country Branding at the time of COVID-19… and after, is hosted by BBC Global News, and will start at 2pm BST on May 19.

In a world reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will look at how the travel & tourism marketing industry will evolve, what future trends might be, and how the industry will react to them. Discussing the past, present and possible future of the travel industry, the session will delve into the shifting consumer mind set and, ultimately, what this might mean for communication strategies for travel brands.

Taking part in the WTM Sustainability Week webinar session is Samantha Adams, vice president, advertising sales, Western Europe, BBC Global News. She will be joined by colleagues Alex Greenwood , senior content strategist, and Alessio Nesi, Associate Director (Production and Delivery), from BBC StoryWorks, the content marketing studio of BBC Global News.

In session two, Lyn Hughes, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Wanderlust magazine, will draw on her experience of travelling the globe and her belief in tourism as a force for good, benefiting local communities, wildlife and the natural world.

The session called Tourism post-COVID: the challenges and opportunities for a more sustainable travel industry starts at 2 pm BST on May 21 and will look at how the travel industry can rebuild in the next months and years and whether it will be more or less sustainable than before. The discussion will assess what we can learn from our response to the coronavirus crisis to better prepare us to address the climate emergency.

Hughes will be speaking with Jeremy Smith, WTM sustainable tourism expert and co-founder of Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency. As well as regularly advising on strategy and communications, Smith recently launched Resilient Destinations, a website created in response to the current Coronavirus emergency to collect and share stories and resources to ensure a sustainable tourism response.

Virtual attendees of the WTM Sustainability Week webinar will have the opportunity to ask questions of the media experts during both of the sessions.

Click to register:

Tuesday – May 19, 2020 at 2 pm BST

The New Normal? Country Branding at the time of COVID-19… and after

Hosted by BBC Global News

https://hub.wtm.com/the-new-normal-country-branding-at-the-time-of-covid-19-and-after/

Thursday – May 21, 2020 at 2 pm BST

Tourism post-COVID: the challenges and opportunities for a more sustainable travel industry

Hosted by Wanderlust magazine

https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18179/410000?utm_source=Reed+Exhibitions&utm_medium=brighttalk&utm_campaign=410000

Launched on April 23, WTM Global Hub aims to support travel industry professionals around the world.

WTM Portfolio – the parent brand for WTM London, WTM Latin America, Arabian Travel Market, WTM Africa, Travel Forward and other key travel trade events – is tapping into its global network of experts to create exceptional content for the hub.

Part of the Global Hub content will be provided in Spanish and Portuguese by WTM Latin America, which will also be adding Latin American webinars.

Along with interactive webinars, other content from industry experts includes podcasts; a library of videos; blogs; responsible tourism and travel technology news; and ‘Your Travel Community’, featuring positive updates from travel professionals about how they are supporting the industry and others.

WTM Global Hub can be found at http://hub.wtm.com/

