As COVID-19 cases dwindle, Thailand re-opens shopping malls, stores

As the number Thailand‘s new COVID-19 cases dwindles, Thai government officials announced that the country’s shopping malls, department stores and other retail businesses will be allowed to re-open and resume operations starting this Sunday, May 17.

Other businesses allowed to resume operations from Sunday include stores selling electronics, furniture and office supplies. nail salons, cosmetics and clothing stores, hotel meeting rooms and convention centers. Libraries, galleries and museums are also set to re-open.

There were seven new coronavirus cases reported in Thailand on Friday, all of them brought from overseas, while the number of COVID-19-related deaths remained unchanged at 56.

A night-time curfew will be shortened by one hour, from 10pm till 4am to 11pm till 4am. Thailand first relaxed some restrictions on May 3, allowing six classes of business to reopen, including outdoor markets, barber shops and pet groomers.

