Minister Bartlett to toast 126 couples in Jamaica Tourist Board’s virtual destination wedding ceremony

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett is set to give a special toast for 126 couples who will be participating in an upcoming virtual wedding. The Jamaica Tourist Board has partnered with DestinationWeddings.com to host a virtual, symbolic wedding ceremony for couples who had to postpone or cancel their Jamaican, other warm weather destination weddings, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The registration closed on Tuesday May 12, with 126 Couples set to participate in the virtual ceremony being hosted live on Zoom from Laughing Waters, Jamaica on May 17, 2020.

The ceremony will include the exchange of vows, live music, a unity ceremony, scenic shots and Minister Bartlett’s special toast.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it drastically. While we encourage persons to practice physical distancing, we also want to remind them that this does not mean we have to cancel social engagements. Though they may not be able to visit us in person, we are so happy to welcome these couples to our island virtually to celebrate love in one of the world’s leading wedding destinations – Jamaica,” said Minister Bartlett.

“It is important that we show the world that love is not cancelled and Jamaica has so much to offer to make their special day meet all their expectations. Though they had to cancel their special days in person, we hope that this will make up for it until they are able to visit us in the near future,” he added.

The couples who participate in this unique celebration, will also receive a very special offer. If they book their destination wedding at any of the 17 Jamaica resort partners, they will receive: 3 free nights in an upgraded room category plus an additional, exclusive amenity during their stay; a complimentary wedding package; complimentary arrival service (escort service through customs from the Jamaica Tourist Board with use of the Club MoBay airport lounge); and complimentary departure service via Club MoBay.

“We’re excited to be hosting this virtual symbolic wedding and look forward to welcoming these couples when they visit us for their physical celebrations, when the time is right,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board.

