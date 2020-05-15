Bangkok Airways resumes more domestic flights

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited is set to resume additional 4 domestic services from 1 June 2020 onwards with Bangkok – Sukhothai (roundtrip) daily flight, Bangkok – Lampang (roundtrip) daily flight, Bangkok – Chiang Mai (roundtrip) twice daily flights and Bangkok – Phuket (roundtrip) twice daily flights. The airline will also increase more flight frequency on Bangkok – Samui service which has resumed operation from 15 May 2020 from 2 to 4 flights per day. All flight services will be operated by ATR 72-600 aircraft to serve passenger in need of travel during this period with service provisions in compliance with safety measures and social distancing practices laid out by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The measures include onboard seat allocations with necessary distance, suspension of in-flight meal service and consumption of personal food and drink is not allowed onboard. Cabin attendants are required to wear masks and gloves when on duty and passengers are required to prepare and wear masks at all times during flight.

Health and safety concerns of passengers and staff remain Bangkok Airways’ top priority. The airline will continue to implement precautionary measures to help contain the spread of the virus.