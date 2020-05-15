Tourism companies targeting customers through social media marketing

As the financial strain continues to burden the global tourism industry due to the impact of COVID-19, many companies will be forced to focus all their financial resources into the present threats they face. However, businesses need to stay relevant through social media marketing as it is relatively a cheaper way to promote, say data and analytics experts.

According to ‘Impact of COVID-19 on the global cruise industry’ report, 70% of Brazilians are now spending more time browsing social media when compared to pre-COVID-19 outbreak figures, with an enormous 34% saying they spend all day using social media. Meanwhile, a considerable number of US citizens (44%) are now using social media more than before the coronavirus pandemic.

This presents tourism companies with a big opportunity to target customers in the Americas by promoting through advertisements on the social platforms.

Facebook, YouTube and Instagram allow the companies to advertise and this is something that the companies need to take advantage of.

Cordwell concludes: “Using celebrities to help endorse brands and advertise them is another key way tourism companies can use social media to further enhance their brand image that may have been damaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

#rebuildingtravel