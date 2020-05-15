Breaking

Nevada shook by strong 6.4 earthquake

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzMay 15, 2020 11:16
Nevada shook by strong 6.4 earthquake

At 4.03 am Tonopah in Nevada USA was hit by a strong 6.4.earthquake.

Tonopah is an unincorporated town in and the county seat of Nye County, Nevada, United States. It is located at the junction of U.S. Routes 6 and 95, approximately midway between Las Vegas and Reno. In the 2010 census, the population was 2,478.

The location:

  • 31.8 km (19.7 mi) SE of Mina, Nevada
  • 181.0 km (112.2 mi) ESE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
  • 198.1 km (122.8 mi) SE of Carson City, Nevada
  • 199.3 km (123.6 mi) SE of Fernley, Nevada
  • 202.2 km (125.4 mi) ESE of South Lake Tahoe, California

At this time there are no reports of damage or injuries.

 

CATEGORIES
OLDER POST
Follow on Feedly