Nevada shook by strong 6.4 earthquake
At 4.03 am Tonopah in Nevada USA was hit by a strong 6.4.earthquake.
Tonopah is an unincorporated town in and the county seat of Nye County, Nevada, United States. It is located at the junction of U.S. Routes 6 and 95, approximately midway between Las Vegas and Reno. In the 2010 census, the population was 2,478.
The location:
- 31.8 km (19.7 mi) SE of Mina, Nevada
- 181.0 km (112.2 mi) ESE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
- 198.1 km (122.8 mi) SE of Carson City, Nevada
- 199.3 km (123.6 mi) SE of Fernley, Nevada
- 202.2 km (125.4 mi) ESE of South Lake Tahoe, California
At this time there are no reports of damage or injuries.
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnTourism NewsTravel DestinationTravel NewsTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News