Nevada shook by strong 6.4 earthquake

At 4.03 am Tonopah in Nevada USA was hit by a strong 6.4.earthquake.

Tonopah is an unincorporated town in and the county seat of Nye County, Nevada, United States. It is located at the junction of U.S. Routes 6 and 95, approximately midway between Las Vegas and Reno. In the 2010 census, the population was 2,478.

The location:

31.8 km (19.7 mi) SE of Mina, Nevada

181.0 km (112.2 mi) ESE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

198.1 km (122.8 mi) SE of Carson City, Nevada

199.3 km (123.6 mi) SE of Fernley, Nevada

202.2 km (125.4 mi) ESE of South Lake Tahoe, California

At this time there are no reports of damage or injuries.