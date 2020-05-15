Nevada shook by strong 6.4 earthquake felt in California

At 4.03 am the small town of Tonopah in Nevada USA was the epic-center of a strong 6.4.earthquake. A 6.2 earthquake was recorded in Esmeralda, Nevada minutes later. Additional aftershocks in the same region were recorded within 15 minutes reaching from 3.8 to a strength of 4.9.

Tonopah is an unincorporated town in and the county seat of Nye County, Nevada, United States. It is located at the junction of U.S. Routes 6 and 95, approximately midway between Las Vegas and Reno. In the 2010 census, the population was 2,478.

Esmeralda County is a county in the west of the U.S. state of Nevada. As of the 2010 census, the population was 783, making it the least populous county in Nevada. Esmeralda County does not have any incorporated communities. Its county seat is the town of Goldfield.

The location:

31.8 km (19.7 mi) SE of Mina, Nevada

181.0 km (112.2 mi) ESE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

198.1 km (122.8 mi) SE of Carson City, Nevada

199.3 km (123.6 mi) SE of Fernley, Nevada

202.2 km (125.4 mi) ESE of South Lake Tahoe, California

The quake was felt as far as Bakersfield, California

At this time there are no reports of damage or injuries.