Europe’s border re-opening is anything but smooth

The government of Spain announced yesterday that all new arrivals from abroad will be subject to a 15-day quarantine, effective this Friday, May 15. Arrivals from France will be quarantined for 10 days, according to the reports. These travelers will be locked down in their hotels or accommodation, and allowed out only to shop for groceries or visit hospitals, doctors’ offices and other healthcare facilities.

Paris responded today, saying that France would retaliate with identical measures, should Spain proceed with its plan. The retaliation would apply to all countries restricting access for French citizens, an official at the Elysee Palace said.

These tit-for-tat restrictions appear to clash with the European Commission’s guidelines aiming to re-open much of the formerly borderless Schengen area in time for the vacation season, in a bid to save the European Union’s vital tourism industry that accounts for half of the global tourist market.

According to the guidelines’“principle of non-discrimination,” member states should “allow travel from all areas, regions or countries in the EU with similar epidemiological conditions.”

Even though rescuing the union’s travel industry is of vital importance for Brussels, the EU has no power to actually dictate border policy, and can only urge its members to go along with its proposals. Ultimately, each state is responsible for its own borders. Though Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told MEPs last week that the Commission rejects selective border openings, that hasn’t stopped member states from making up their own rules.

The UK has done so, even in the face of threats from Brussels. Though it has left the European Union, Britain is still subject to the bloc’s freedom of movement rules. As such, the union threatened to sue the British government this week, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson exempted French travelers from the country’s 14-day quarantine rule. According to the EU, Britain must quarantine arrivals from every EU state, or none at all.

Germany will have opened four of its borders – with France, Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg – by June 15. The country’s Dutch and Belgian borders are already open, with local authorities performing spot checks on travelers. However, travel between Poland and the Czech Republic and Germany will remain off the cards, and entry to non-bordering countries will remain banned until at least June 15.

In Austria, where the coronavirus has been all but contained, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that its border with Germany will be fully reopened within a month. A day earlier, he said that controls along the country’s Swiss border will be eased within days. However, Kurz offered no timeline for opening Austria’s Italian border, on the other side of which sits the virus hotspot of Veneto.

The hodgepodge relaxation of border controls mirrors the chaotic manner in which Europe shut itself down two months ago.

In late February, as EU health ministers collectively declared that “closing borders would be a disproportionate and ineffective measure at this time,” Austria was halting rail travel from Italy. Two weeks later, Hungary unilaterally shut its borders to all foreign citizens. By mid-March, nearly half of the bloc’s 27 members had restored their old border restrictions.

Even as talk has shifted to opening up these frontiers again, COVID-19 remains a threat in Europe. Five of the 10 worst-hit countries in the world are European – including the UK – and in these five countries combined, more than a million people have caught the deadly virus, with 128,000 passing away.

