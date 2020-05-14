Centara Hotels & Resorts makes food donation to the Thai Government’s Public Relations Department

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, recently donated 1,500 food boxes to the Thai Government’s Public Relations Department, as part of its ongoing efforts to help those communities and individuals most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The meals, which were prepared by a team of food and beverage staff at Centara’s flagship, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, were presented by General Manager of the hotel, Robert Maurer-Loeffler, to the Deputy Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department, Pichaya Muangnao. The meals were distributed to people impacted by COVID-19 and others needing assistance.

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing hardship for communities all across Thailand, and Centara is committed to providing help wherever we can. We hope our meal box donation to the Government Public Relations Department will bring some immediate relief to Thai people and those in need.

Centara recently launched Help the Heroes, an initiative designed to directly benefit health workers and vulnerable communities impacted by COVID-19. When a consumer buys a Centara cash voucher for a future escape, Centara will add a further 50% value to the purchase. Half will go to the buyer, with the value of the voucher being increased by 25% to help them get more out of their next adventure when it is safe to travel again. And the other 25% will be made as a donation to those in need, with the customer able to choose which of the two charities Centara donates to. The company is also providing complimentary hotel accommodation and meals to healthcare workers, with Centara Grand at CentralWorld providing hotel rooms for medical staff from the Police General Hospital so that they can save travelling time and return to work as refreshed and recharged as possible.

