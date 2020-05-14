Miami Air Never Got CARES Act Response to Application: Ends Operations

In a letter sent to Miami Air employees, Miami Air International Chief Executive Officer Kurt Kamrad informed them that this was their last day of employment with the South Florida airline. The letter also stated that current employees will be paid until that day and that medical coverage will continue until the end of the month, May 31, 2020. The 29-year-old airline has about 350 employees.

Miami Air International (LL) has put an end to its operations after weeks of unfruitful discussions with various transaction partners to receive a viable proposal to acquire the assets of the South Florida airline, according to Airways Magazine.

The CEO of Miami Air went on to thank airline employees for their “dedication, flexibility, ingenuity, and professionalism,” noting that it was these attributes that were the reason the airline had survived for the last 29 years.

On May 11, it was reported that the airline had applied for payroll assistance for its workers through the federal CARES Act, according to the head of the Association of Flight Attendants, but it had not received aid or gotten any more information, according to industry leaders.

Miami Air’s customers included incentive groups, sports teams, Fortune 500 companies, major cruise lines, entertainers, political candidates, and the United States government. Miami Air filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 24, 2020.

Miami Air International consisted of a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and provided private group air transportation, commonly called chartered flights. Miami Air International was certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under Part 121 Flag Regulations, which are equivalent with those of major scheduled airlines. It was also certified by the United States Department of Defense and had successfully completed numerous independent safety audits sanctioned for select charter airlines serving prestigious organizations throughout the United States and abroad.

The South Florida-based airline served such groups as previously mentioned along with dignitaries and high-profile individuals; corporate incentive and meeting groups; military and first responders; and entertainment industry production teams and performance groups; as well as civic, academic, political, faith-based, and other affinity groups.

